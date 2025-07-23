Analyzing Ciber (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Ciber (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Ciber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.70% 15.23% 7.15% Ciber N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CACI International and Ciber”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $8.36 billion 1.26 $419.92 million $21.19 22.57 Ciber N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Ciber.

Risk & Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciber has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CACI International and Ciber, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 1 1 12 1 2.87 Ciber 0 0 0 0 0.00

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $520.31, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given CACI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than Ciber.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Ciber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CACI International beats Ciber on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ciber

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client’s business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

