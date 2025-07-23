Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

