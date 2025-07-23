Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,754,000 after acquiring an additional 860,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.