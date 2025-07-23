Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $2,775,418.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,912.27. The trade was a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.