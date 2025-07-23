Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.7%

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,324.84. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Usher sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,668.75. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,300 shares of company stock worth $8,666,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Turning Point Brands

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.