ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

