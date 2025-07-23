Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,700. The trade was a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. This represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:AESI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

