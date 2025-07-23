Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 492 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Kforce worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kforce by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.