Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Sonos worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,782 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,057,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,187,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sonos by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 351,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,780,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,638,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,496,213.84. The trade was a 2.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,075,016 shares of company stock worth $10,826,090. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

