Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 233,748 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Asana worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $8,138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,730,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,293,405.18. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 195,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $2,928,916.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,763,667 shares in the company, valued at $86,512,641.67. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,882,563 shares of company stock worth $26,662,154 and sold 479,861 shares worth $7,136,476. 61.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

