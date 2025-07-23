Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,569,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 736,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 982.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Biogen by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,851,000 after purchasing an additional 455,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.37.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $236.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.