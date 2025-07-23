Boston Beer (SAM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $599.18 million for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.10.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

