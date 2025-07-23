Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

