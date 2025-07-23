Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $165.24

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $151.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

