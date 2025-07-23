Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $62.75

Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSFS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.2%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,775,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $17,668,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,167,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $12,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.