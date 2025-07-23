Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Buckle by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 183,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,034,478.08. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 95,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Buckle Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:BKE opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. Buckle had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

