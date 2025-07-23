Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 580 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

NYSE JPM opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

