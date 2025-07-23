Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 206.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

