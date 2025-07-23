California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 269.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 68.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 52,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 833.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in California Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CRC stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Report on California Resources

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.