Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 331,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $121.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the sale, the president directly owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

