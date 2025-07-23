Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEU. Northland Capmk raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $205.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $215.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $250.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

