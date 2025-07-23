Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 8,779 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,697,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $23,765,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

