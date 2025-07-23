Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $398,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,737.05. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,671.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

