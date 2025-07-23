Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

