Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.
NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $243.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $250.19.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
