Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of JD.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

