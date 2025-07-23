Cerity Partners LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after buying an additional 228,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 19,069.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 169,906 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Plexus by 1,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $272,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,305.26. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

