Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) by 628.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 966,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 584.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth $712,000.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson BDC

In other news, Director Albert Rabil sold 314,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $4,999,993.50. Following the sale, the director owned 151,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,807.40. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,485 shares of company stock worth $6,151,830. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.3%

Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.