Cerity Partners LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

