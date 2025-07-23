Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 7,299 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.7871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

