Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 94 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $251.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $253.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average is $228.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

