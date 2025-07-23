Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,513 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

