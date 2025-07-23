Cerity Partners LLC Sells 184,900 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.95. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

