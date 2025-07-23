Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares in the company, valued at $17,763,690.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on CAVA Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

NYSE CAVA opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

