Cerity Partners LLC Sells 68,374 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

