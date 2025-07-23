Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.64%.

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,872.50. This trade represents a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

