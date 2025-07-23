CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of CLEAR Secure worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the sale, the director owned 64,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. The trade was a 82.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,020. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299 over the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

