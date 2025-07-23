Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $4.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.
CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jones Trading downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.35 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.05.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
