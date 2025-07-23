Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 485,031 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,690,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,932,000 after acquiring an additional 484,154 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,529,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,797,000 after acquiring an additional 375,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 161,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

