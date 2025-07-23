Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells $1,480,132.74 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $862,185.66. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

