Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,281. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,670.40. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

