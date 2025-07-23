Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 10,398 FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BGLD opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

