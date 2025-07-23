Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,224 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $938,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VV opened at $290.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.80. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $291.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

