Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 2,252 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Up 0.4%

Leidos stock opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.