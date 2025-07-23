Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.80. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

