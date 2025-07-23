Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,765 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coupang were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,040,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 177,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $20,085,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,481,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,005,491.58. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Coupang Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE CPNG opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

