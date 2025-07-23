Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

