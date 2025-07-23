Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

