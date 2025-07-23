Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,253,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $2,604,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

