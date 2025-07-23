Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 13,192 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 419,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,340. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,490. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 4.0%

RGTI opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigetti Computing Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.